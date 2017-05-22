F&P Healthcare posts 18pc gain in full-year profit on record sales

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the medical device maker, posted an 18 per cent gain in full-year profit, meeting its guidance amid record annual sales, and said sales in the current year may reach $1 billion.

Profit rose to a record $169 million in the 12 months ended March 31, from $143m a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement. Operating revenue climbed 10 per cent to $894m.

The medical device maker's profit was within the $165m to $170m range the company affirmed with its first-half results in November, and the performance for the 2018 year was expected to be better again, with operating revenue seen rising to about $1b at current exchange rates, with forecast profit of between $180m and $190m. F&P Healthcare declared a final dividend of 11.25 cents a share, making 19.5 cents for the year, up from 16.7 cents a year earlier.

"We are well placed to meet the growing global demand for our products," said chief executive Lewis Gradon. "We have a consistent,well-proven strategy for delivering sustainable, profitable growth."

F&P Healthcare counts North America as its biggest market and in the latest year revenue grew 13 per cent to $435m, making it the company's best-performing market. Sales in Europe rose 7 per cent to $272m while Asia Pacific sales advanced 9 per cent to $155m.

Sales in its hospital division rose 15 per cent to $500m, while homecare product sales increased a more modest 4 per cent to $381m. Helping drive profit growth was a 205 basis point increase in gross margin to 66 per cent, which the company said reflected a favourable product mix but also increased output from its manufacturing plant in Tijuana, Mexico, where it aims to expand to supply global sales.

F&P Healthcare competes with Resmed and Respironics and is currently engaged in a patent dispute with Resmed which generated $20.7m in legal costs in the 2017 year, it said.

"We recognise that this is a significant cost and did not enter into litigation lightly," Gradon said. "We have been providing unique solutions for patients for more than 45 years and we take pride in our proprietary technology. We also respect the valid intellectual property rights of others and we are confident in our position."

The company filed patent infringement proceedings against Resmed, which countered with its own suit claim that F&P Healthcare's OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) products infringed its patents.

Research & development costs rose 17 per cent to $86m in the latest year.

F&P Healthcare shares last traded at $10.17 and have gained 1.9 per cent in the past 12 months, lagging behind a 7.1 per cent gain for the S&P/NZX 50 Index.

- BusinessDesk