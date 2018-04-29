A teenage boy has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington.

The crash happened on Carbine Rd shortly after 7 this morning.

St John Ambulance crews rushed to the scene, shortly followed by police.

A police spokeswoman said officers were at the scene around 7.10am.

"We've got one person who's status two - they have serious injuries," she said.

The spokeswoman said the injured party was a teenage boy.

Diversions were in place on Fisher Rd and at Gabador Place.

Police were not yet sure whether the diversions had created a backlog of traffic.