Two people have been arrested today and are facing charges over the robbery of Mobil Havelock North on Monday night.

The young men, aged 16 and 17, were arrested after police executed a search warrant in Havelock North this morning.

They were due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow.

The two alleged offenders, and one other person, were in a Suburu that was stolen from Lipscombe Crescent just before the 8pm robbery.

Police were still looking for the stolen dark green Subaru, with the licence plate WK4581.

Police said they might have canvassed other shops in Havelock North earlier that night, and could have been seen.

the third person involved in the robbery was yet to be found.

Police asked anyone with information or who had seen the Suburu to call Detective Constable Karli Whiu on 06 873 0531 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.