The name of a woman killed in Merivale has been released.

Nicole Marie Tuxford died in the Christchurch suburb three weeks ago.

A man charged with murder appeared before a closed sitting of the High Court via video-link this morning.

He also faces two charges of sexual violation and stealing a vehicle.

Intense police activity on Exeter St as police piece together the mystery death. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Judge Gerald Nation continued the defendant's interim name suppression, saying it was important for a fair trial.

The man has been remanded in custody until June 29. ​

In a statement, Tuxford's family said they were broken by the loss of their beloved daughter, sister and partner.

"Nicky, as she was known, was a 27-year-old accounts manager for an international logistics company based in Christchurch. She was highly thought of and considered to have a bright future with the company," the statement read.

"Born and bred in Dunedin, she moved to Christchurch to pursue her professional career after she finished high school.

"Nicky was a funny, bubbly character who lit up a room with her personality and made other people laugh.

"She loved people and had ambitions to work as a counsellor so she could help others."