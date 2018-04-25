Auckland's Harbour Bridge was illuminated this morning with a light show coinciding with dawn services.

A light and sound show playing from 5am until 6.30am helped pay tribute to those who served their country in World War I and other conflicts.

The light show, organised by Auckland Council in conjunction with Vector and the RSA, would play again from 6pm today.

The show was one of more than 80 events across the region that helped mark the day.

The lighting design is accompanied by Sons of Gallipoli, sung by the Auckland Boys Choir.