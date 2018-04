Firefighters are searching an Auckland house where people may be trapped inside.

Fire and Emergency Northern communications shift manager Colin Underdown said the house fire on Pamela Place, New Lynn, was "well involved".

Fire crews arrived at the scene at 9.46am.

"Not everybody in the house is accounted for at this stage, so [the firefighters] will be trying to go in," Underdown said.

There were three fire trucks on the scene and another on the way.

