What would happen if a nuclear bomb went off in your backyard? A chilling new study estimates the death toll from an attack on New Zealand.

Conflict between nations is nothing new. Mankind have fought and lost wars for as long as history has been recorded and recent advances in science and technology make the threat of an attack, anywhere in the world, a real and terrifying prospect.

The interactive map shows the affect of a nuclear bomb on Auckland.

Whether it's nuclear, chemical or any other form of military response, history shows no one is safe from the devastation of war.

With ongoing conflict in Syria and US President, Donald Trump's response to the latest chemical attacks, the likelihood of an attack on a highly populated city is a plausible nightmare.

Scientists from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University have created simulations of a potential outcome if an attack did occur, and found the best course of action for people was to take shelter first and then take steps to escape afterwards.

Those who tried to seek out family members and "aid and assist" others were more likely to die.

In the study, it showed some people would look out for family, while others wold panic and run blindly away.

When humans carried out "shelter-seeking, evacuation, healthcare-seeking, and worry combined," they were more likely to survive.

The simulation, which was first revealed by Science Magazine, shows that venturing away from a safe place leaves civilians subjected to a higher dose of radiation, which would likely prove fatal.

Russia's Tsar Bomba would kill 805,007 people in Auckland it is predicted.

With President Trump's consistent tweets threatening action against Russia and North Korea in a game of who has the bigger artillery, a dystopian future seems more and more possible.

Last month researchers created an interactive map that revealed the terrifying scope of a nuclear blast for any given area.

Image of the damage caused by a Hwasong-14 on Wellington.

The map shows the extent of the fireball, radiation, shockwave, and heat spawned by different weapons, from the 15 KT 'Little Boy' dropped on Hiroshima to the largest weapon in the USSR's arsenal, the 50,000 KT Tsar Bomba.

For example, if North Korea dropped the Hwasong-14, a 150 KT yield nuclear weapon on Auckland's CBD, there would be more than 30,000 fatalities and 74,000 injured. The radiation from the blast would exceed 11 square kilometres and go further depending on wind patterns.

Image of the damage to Christchurch if a Hwasong-14 dropped on the city.

If Vladimir Putin dropped a 50,000 KT Tsar Bomba (Reportedly the biggest in his arsenal) on Auckland, there would be 805,007 fatalities, 328,084 injuries and radiation exceeding 48 square kilometres.

If New Zealand angered the US and Trump attacked, it would most likely be with the 300KT W-87, which would kill an estimated 46,925 Aucklanders, injure more than 115,000 and cause radiation 9 square kilometres on initial impact.

Likewise, if a North Korean Hwasong-14 hit Wellington there is a predicted 35,664 deaths and more than 43,000 injuries.

If a Hwasong-14 dropped on Hamilton a predicted 36,640 people would die.

In Christchurch, 41,651 people are predicted to die if the Hwasong-14 strikes, with more than 88,000 injuries.

While scary to think about, it's an important thing to get your head around in Trump's 2018. Without coming off as alarmist we should understand the exact magnitude of a nuclear blast and how damaging it can potentially be.

- additional reporting news.com.au