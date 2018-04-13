A gas leak from an LPG storage tank at Picton's rail yard is disrupting Cook Strait ferries, as well as trains.

Fire crews from Picton and Nelson have now isolated the leak in a 24,000 litre tank.

A 200 metre cordon has been established.

Fire and Emergency's Ian Littlejohn says port operations are suspended and ferries have been asked not to dock at the wharf.

Advertisement

He says crews have worked to isolate the leak and have stopped it.

Littlejohn says they're now working on venting and clearing the area.

Picton's Ferry Terminal has been evacuated, as well as some surrounding areas.

People in vehicles who are stuck on an Interislander ferry off Picton, following the gas leak, should be able to get off in the next couple of hours.

At 10.15 this morning, KiwiRail staff found a parked wagon carrying LPG was leaking at the Picton yard.

As a safety precaution, passengers travelling from Wellington to Picton with vehicles were instructed to remain on board the Aratere.

Passengers on foot who are going to Wellington have been let on to the ship.

People in vehicles waiting to go to the capital have been transferred to the ferry terminal.

Interislander general manager Mark Thompson says firefighters are carrying out inspections and until this work has concluded, there'll be no movement on or off the ship.