Police have been called to the scene of a serious crash in the Far North, which has left multiple people injured.

The crash occurred shortly before midday.

A police spokeman said two cars have collided on West Coast Rd in Waipapakauri.

Two cars were understood to have collided on West Coast Road at Waipapakauri. Image / Google

At this stage, three people were believed to have serious injuries and three more people have moderate injuries.

A rescue helicopter was also being called to the incident.

Diversions were in place on West Coast Rd.