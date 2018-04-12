Fire crews are putting out hot spots at a Turangi house after it was "fully involved" in flames.

New Zealand Fire Service acting shift manager Craig Dally said the house on Rangiamohia Rd was well alight when crews arrived about 3pm.

"We have two crews from Turangi at the scene putting out hot spots at the moment. The house was fully involved when they arrived."

Dally said everyone was out of the house.

Two crews on the way from Taupo have been turned back.

A fire safety officer is at the scene to begin investigating the cause, Dally said.