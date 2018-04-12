Three weeks have passed since a lucky Wairarapa couple struck it big, taking home a $12.5 million Lotto prize, despite initially forgetting to check their ticket.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, say they are still getting used to how the win has shaped their everyday lives.

"It's been a bit of whirlwind since we won.

"Life is pretty busy for us, but this win has meant we can take some more time for ourselves."

The pair were "trying to keep things pretty normal" and were still going to work each day.

"The best part of winning so far has definitely been helping our family and seeing the enjoyment they are getting from the win.

"Everyone we have told so far couldn't be happier – that it's been well deserved.

"The reaction has been so incredibly positive and we feel so thankful."

Although they hadn't bought any big-ticket items and had no major plans for how they would spend their winnings, they had enjoyed a weekend away in Wellington with friends to celebrate the win, with another group holiday on the cards.

"We are planning on treating our friends and family to a holiday soon though, which we're really looking forward to."

They bought the winning ticket for the March 17 draw at The Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop – dubbed the luckiest Lotto shop in Wairarapa.

In the past 15 years the store had sold six big Lotto prizes.

In 2009, a $36m prize went to four Masterton women who bought a Big Wednesday ticket from the same store, and a few weeks later a $4.9m First Division Powerball prize was also sold at the store.

The $12.5m prize was the second Powerball win for Wairarapa in the past four months, after a ticket bought at Fresh Choice in Greytown netted half of a $38m Powerball win in November.