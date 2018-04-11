Some Auckland school students are in for a second unplanned holiday today with the power still out after Tuesday evening's savage storm.
Henderson Valley School, Riverhead School, Waitakere Primary School and Three Kings School are all closed for their second consecutive day.
Henderson Valley School is still without power or phone lines, and Riverhead School's power cut has also forced it to cancel tonight's disco.
Waitakere Primary School is without power, phone lines or mobile coverage, and has limited toilet facilities.
At Three Kings School the power has been restored but it remains closed due to safety issues from fallen and cracked trees.
This morning lines company Vector said about 55,000 Auckland homes and businesses were still without power, down from 79,000 last night, and may not have the lights back on for three days.
Vector was aware of nearly 400 outages throughout Auckland, after its network was extensively damaged in Tuesday night's ferocious storm. Hurricane-force winds reached 140km/h in the city and peaked at 213km/h at Manukau Heads.
At the storm's peak 182,000 properties were without power.
A dozen schools closed yesterday have reopened today.
Some of those schools will be operating without power, including St Joseph's in Onehunga.
AFFECTED AUCKLAND SCHOOLS
CLOSED TODAY
Henderson Valley School
Riverhead School
Three Kings School
Waitakere Primary School
CLOSED YESTERDAY BUT OPEN TODAY
Kowhai Intermediate School
Kelston Boys' High School
Sunnyvale School
St Joseph's Onehunga
Mangere Bridge Primary
Westlake Girls' High School
Mangere College
Dairy Flat School
Glenbrook School
Lynfield College
Rutherford College
Orakei School