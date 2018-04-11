Some Auckland school students are in for a second unplanned holiday today with the power still out after Tuesday evening's savage storm.

Henderson Valley School, Riverhead School, Waitakere Primary School and Three Kings School are all closed for their second consecutive day.

Henderson Valley School is still without power or phone lines, and Riverhead School's power cut has also forced it to cancel tonight's disco.

Waitakere Primary School is without power, phone lines or mobile coverage, and has limited toilet facilities.

Advertisement

We can now confirm that Riverhead School will be closed today Thursday 12 April 2018. We will update you all again... Posted by Riverhead School on Wednesday, 11 April 2018

At Three Kings School the power has been restored but it remains closed due to safety issues from fallen and cracked trees.

This morning lines company Vector said about 55,000 Auckland homes and businesses were still without power, down from 79,000 last night, and may not have the lights back on for three days.

Vector was aware of nearly 400 outages throughout Auckland, after its network was extensively damaged in Tuesday night's ferocious storm. Hurricane-force winds reached 140km/h in the city and peaked at 213km/h at Manukau Heads.

At the storm's peak 182,000 properties were without power.

A dozen schools closed yesterday have reopened today.

Some of those schools will be operating without power, including St Joseph's in Onehunga.



AFFECTED AUCKLAND SCHOOLS

CLOSED TODAY

Henderson Valley School

Riverhead School

Three Kings School

Waitakere Primary School

CLOSED YESTERDAY BUT OPEN TODAY

Kowhai Intermediate School

Kelston Boys' High School

Sunnyvale School

St Joseph's Onehunga

Mangere Bridge Primary

Westlake Girls' High School

Mangere College

Dairy Flat School

Glenbrook School

Lynfield College

Rutherford College

Orakei School