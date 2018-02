Two grass fires either side of the train tracks in Pukekohe have caused one train to stop.

At 4.30pm fire crews were alerted to two grass fires on both sides of Paerata Road on State Highway 22.

Two fire trucks were currently battling the fires and a third water tanker was en route, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

The Glenbrook train has been stopped while fire crews work to extinguish the fires.

More to come