A lucky punter in Christchurch will be popping champagne after winning tonight's whopping $20.2 million Lotto Powerball prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

The total prize was made up of $20 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

It is the first Powerball win for 2018 and the fourth largest prize won in the South Island.

The win follows on from 19 Powerball wins last year.

Four other lucky Lotto players from Mangawhai, Auckland and Nelson will also be celebrating after scooping $200,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Molesworth Four Square in Mangawhai, Botany Junction Four Square in Auckland, Richmond Night n Day in Nelson and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.