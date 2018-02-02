Auckland's newest attraction will be on display again this weekend with a distinctly Waitangi flavour.

A second light show has been created using the Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The light and sound show will tell the story of Hauturu-o-Toi (Little Barrier Island) and begins tonight at 9pm. It will be repeated every hour until midnight each night until Waitangi Day on Tuesday.

The fully solar-powered lights were switched on for the first time last weekend.

This weekend's display was developed in by Ngati Manuhiri, Ngati Rehua, Vector and Auckland Council and aims to create a uniquely indigenous experience to depict an ancient cultural story.

"Waitangi Day, the Treaty of Waitangi and our mana whenua iwi all have strong connections to the principle of kaitiaki – protection or guardianship of our natural environment. So the underlying purpose and message Vector Lights will tell this week is built upon this," Ngāti Manuhiri and Ngāti Rehua chairwoman Nicola MacDonald said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said it was great such a significant day in the country's history could be commemorated by lighting up one of the city's most distinctive landmarks.

Vector chief executive Simon Mackenzie said the lights were a great way to give Aucklanders a focal point for celebration.

The company has installed 90,000 LED lights and 200 floodlights, which are powered by 630 panels installed on top of North Wharf in Wynyard Quarter.

Vector Lights on Waitangi weekend – what you need to know:

• The Waitangi light and sound show launches at 9pm tonight and concludes on Waitangi Day - Tuesday, February 6.

• It is 10 minutes in duration, and will repeat on the hour until midnight

(9pm, 10pm, 11pm and midnight).

• Bring your mobile device and speaker with you. There is a dedicated audio stream synced to the light show at vector.co.nz/lights

• There will also be a live-stream online at the website.

• Share your experience on Instagram and twitter with #vectorlights.