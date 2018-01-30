Police have named the male who died in a crash on Stock Road in Hastings last week.

Codie Irwin, a 16-year-old from Flaxmere, was killed after a collision between a motorcycle and a truck around 8.30am on Thursday, January 25th.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Hawke's Bay Serious Crash Unit.

Last week, a police officer at the scene said a motorbike was travelling on the wrong side of Stock Rd, on a limestone cycle pathway, heading north towards Flaxmere when a truck pulled out of a driveway.

Advertisement

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the motorcycle and rider/pillion passenger, neither of whom were wearing helmets, before the crash.

A police spokesperson said inquiries so far have identified that this motorcycle was seen in the Stock and Maraekakaho Rds area a short time before the crash, being ridden on the grass verge and limestone cycleway track.

Police would particularly like to speak with a woman walking her dog on the limestone cycleway track on Stock Rd immediately before the crash.

The death is the second on Hawke's Bay roads this year.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information is asked to contact police on 06 877 0609 .

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.