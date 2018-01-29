Emergency services have responded to an incident following reports of a plane in trouble.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said pilots on NZ8138, a Bombardier Q300 aircraft travelling from Tauranga to Auckland received an indication in the cockpit that there may be an issue with the aircraft's landing gear deploying.

After confirming the landing gear had in fact deployed as normal the aircraft landed safely in Auckland around 6pm.

Emergency services vehicles were on the tarmac as a precaution, in line with standard procedures.

Advertisement

Police confirmed they attended the incident.