Police have named the man killed in a crash between a car and a logging truck south-east of Rotorua.

The crash was on Ash Pit Rd, Rerewhakaaitu, on Monday.

He was 33-year-old Remegio Jr Nazarith Sumook of Rerewhakaaitu.

A statement said police thoughts were with his family and friends.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.