While many foreign backpackers pass through the country's regions every day, Frenchman Pierre Paludet stood out from the rest, his ex-boss says.

The 32-year-old was living out of his car when he went missing from Haumoana on January 12 and his body was found last Friday night on a beach in Awatoto.

From March last year, he spent about five weeks as a kiwifruit picker with Opotiki Packing and Coolstorage in Te Kaha, in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Read more: Body found on Napier beach was missing French tourist

Sea a worry in search for missing French visitor Pierre-Antoine Paludet

Arrangements made to return body of drowned French tourist Pierre Antoine Paludet

Advertisement

QC Supervisor Lee Kerei said she and her husband, who house and employ many backpackers, were shocked to hear of Paludet's death.

"None of us wish anything like that for other backpackers. We all wish them well when they leave here and that they have safe travels so that's not something that we want for anything.

"You grow quite fond of them when you get to know them and the French have that English barrier but we find they're really awesome and more friendly."

Paludet was hired after he turned up looking for work in their fruit shop and had left a memorable impression, she said.

"By the end of the season I got to quite like him. Things changed for us because we went to a marae with him, we give our backpackers a marae experience, and had a powhiri.

"He got to see another side of us and for me, he had a real appreciation for our culture. By the time he left we felt different about him, he wasn't just a backpacker or worker anymore."

His limited English had improved since working on the kiwifruit orchards and Kerei said she noticed he spent time alone despite living with 20 other backpackers on their camping ground.

Searchers at the scene where the Frenchman went missing, river estuary, Haumoana. Photo / File

"He was definitely a loner. He was different from everyone else and wasn't a follower, that's for sure."

The QC supervisor said others who had worked with him, and those that came afterwards, were saddened to hear of his death.

She recalled an emotional goodbye when he left the orchards to travel further, she said.

"With all our backpackers we always get sad when they go so he was one of those ones as well. He made sure to come and say hooray before he left and it was quite emotional."

"When I found out I was very sad. I couldn't believe it because that's the first time anything like that has happened with us. I was very sad to hear about Pierre."

Detective Senior Seargeant Martin James said police had maintained close contact with Paludet's family throughout the investigation into his disappearance.

They had been grateful for the support from the Hawke's Bay community and arrangements were being made to return the Frenchman to his home, he said.

Police had referred the matter to the Coroner.