Police are calling for help tracking down a group of illegal spotlighters who fired shots near campers, damaging a ute, in Southland, on the weekend.

Police said in a statement this morning they were taking the incident, which took place in the Grebe Valley at the South Arm of Lake Manapouri about 2.15am on Sunday, "very seriously".

"Some people staying in a hut in the area witnessed a late model double cab ute with a driver and three passengers sitting on the back of a shooting frame travelling through the area around that time.

"This group have shot at the parked ute belonging to the people staying in the hut and damaged it."

They were calling for people in the Borland Rd/Grebe Valley area on Saturday night and Sunday morning to come forward if they had any information.

"There were a number of campers set up at various points along Borland Rd over the weekend and we'd appreciate hearing from any of these people if they saw any utes driving in the area."

People with information were asked to call Riverton police on 03 234 7070.

