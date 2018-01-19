An 86-year-old woman died in a car crash in Alexandra this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Ventry St and Clutha St at 12.48pm today.

Alexandra police Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk said the crash involved a Mini and a Nissan 4x4.

The woman was transported to Dunstan Hospital, but died there from her injuries.

Police were forming a good picture of what happened thanks to witnesses and were satisfied neither speed nor alcohol were involved, he said.

The driver of the second car was uninjured, but understandably shaken.

"We ask that anyone with information on what happened, who has not yet spoken to police, please call the Alexandra Police on (03) 440 2500, extension 34400 - please leave a message if necessary."