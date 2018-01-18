Police have arrested three youths after the aggravated robbery of a pizza delivery driver in a Napier Quality Inn carpark.

Three males aged 13, 14 and 15 were arrested in relation to the incident in Hastings Street on January 14.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were charged with aggravated robbery and were to appear in the Hastings Youth Court. The 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

The victim was recovering well from the attack, police said, in a statement released on Thursday.

Advertisement

Police thanked the public for assistance with the investigation so far, but were still seeking two other offenders.

In particular, police wanted to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or seen a group of young people hanging around in the Hastings Street area around 11pm on Sunday.

Police understood the group were acting in a disorderly fashion and making a lot of noise so it was thought people would have noticed them.

"If you saw them or witnessed this group or have knowledge as to who they are, please don't hesitate to call us," a spokesman said.

Information could be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.