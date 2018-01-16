Auckland commuter trains are running five to 10 minutes late this morning after overnight power cuts which may have been caused by high winds.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said electricity to overhead power lines was cut on the western line and near Penrose overnight.

Power was restored by 5.30am, but the problem has had a knock-on effect.

"All services before then were cancelled, now it's a matter of playing catch-up," he said.

"All services are now operating. There are still slight delays but they are not too bad, and numbers of passengers are a wee bit lower this week anyhow."

Hannan said he did not know why the power cuts occurred but they "may have been weather-related".