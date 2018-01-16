The man killed in a fatal crash on State Highway 2 at Whakamarama on Saturday has been named as 27-year-old Daniel William Thompson from Katikati.

Western Bay of Plenty acting head of road policing Sergeant Wayne Hunter officially released the crash victim's name today.

The crash between a car and van happened at 11.30pm near Turners Road on the first of the Apata Curves between Katikati and Tauranga on SH2.

Hunter said Thompson died at the scene and three other men were taken to Tauranga Hospital, two with minor injuries and the third suffered serious injuries.

Advertisement

A 48-year-old man remained in the hospital today after undergoing surgery yesterday for a broken ankle, he said.

The Serious Crash unit was still investigating the crash.