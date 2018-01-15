The resource consent application to build the America's Cup bases is due to be publicly notified on January 30, subject to the Government and Auckland Council agreeing on the location.

Panuku Development Auckland today lodged the application with Auckland Council for its favoured Wynyard Basin option for a cluster of bases on a 75m extension to Halsey Wharf, a 75m extension to Hobson wharf, and on the existing Wynyard Wharf.

The application has been prepared by planning consultants while Economic Development Minister David Parker continues to investigate an alternative land-based option on Wynyard Point, the old Tank Farm site to the west of Wynyard Basin.

Parker told the Herald yesterday the point option will come down to HASNO (hazardous substances and new organisms) issues related to the tank farm at the southern end of Wynyard Point.

"It may not work out but it's certainly worth looking at because if those issues can be resolved, it could well be a cheaper option by many millions of dollars," he said.

Parker today said the date of public notification was not yet certain given the Government was still investigating Wynyard Point.

Asked what would happen if the Government opts for Wynyard Point, Parker said it would speak to council, saying Government officials have already been speaking with council about how they would handle the issue.

"I don't think it would throw a spanner in the works (the Government taking a different position to council), it would just potentially throw up a better, cheaper option," Parker said.

He said there were a number of ways to work through the differences from a practical viewpoint, such as varying the existing resource consent application or put in an alternative application.

Panuku has stressed that timing is a critical issue to ensure the bases are built by late next year - and deemed the Wynyard Point option as riskier in terms of timeframes and questioned if there is sufficient space or even if consents would be granted.

Said Parker: "In the end I am sure all of the parties will want to get to consensus of what is the best way forward."

Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton has said he would love to have the event in New Zealand, but has named Italy as a back-up venue.

Panuku director design and place Rod Marler said at this point the resource consent application will be available on the council website on January 30 and a public submission period will follow until February 28.

The council's governing body decided last month that the application will be referred directly to the Environment Court. A decision from the court is anticipated by early August for demolition and construction work to start immediately.