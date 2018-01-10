A 9-year-old girl was flown to hospital this afternoon after falling from a tree and being impaled by a sharp stump.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Rakino Island around 2.20pm today when the girl, who was climbing a tree fell.

Crewman Ati Wynyard, who attended the scene, said a sharp branch around 4cm wide had gone right through the girl's calf and come out the back. Her parents, older brother, a nearby doctor and bystanders were around the girl when they arrived.

The crew cut off the tree stump with a saw provided by locals.

"We've transported her with the stump through her leg. We've got to leave it in there. If you pull it out there's a chance she may bleed out.

"She was in a distressed state obviously."

Wynyard said they provided adequate pain relief and flew her and her mum to Starship Hospital with the wood still in her leg.