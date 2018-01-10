A 9-year-old girl was flown to hospital this afternoon after falling from a tree and being impaled by a sharp stump.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Rakino Island around 2.20pm today when the girl, who was climbing a tree fell.

Crewman Ati Wynyard, who attended the scene, said a sharp branch around 4cm wide had gone right through the girl's calf and come out the back. Her parents, older brother, a nearby doctor and bystanders were around the girl when they arrived.

The crew cut off the tree stump with a saw provided by locals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"We've transported her with the stump through her leg. We've got to leave it in there. If you pull it out there's a chance she may bleed out.

"She was in a distressed state obviously."

Wynyard said they provided adequate pain relief and flew her and her mum to Starship Hospital with the wood still in her leg.

The girl was in extreme pain after the stump impaled her calf. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
The girl was in extreme pain after the stump impaled her calf. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust