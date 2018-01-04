A two-vehicle crash on SH2 near Ohuia Road injured seven people, with two fighting for their lives, police say.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene just before 6pm tonight.

A St John's spokesperson said five vehicles attended the incident and treated seven patients, taking them to Hawkes Bay Hospital and Wairoa Hospital.

Police said two had life-threatening injuries, two were in a serious condition and three had moderate or minor injuries.

Both lanes were blocked due to the crash and traffic going north was diverted through Tiniroto Road, and traffic going south were asked to delay travel.

As of 10pm one lane had been opened.