A man arrested for dangerous driving on the Gibbston Highway near Queenstown yesterday told police he was rushing to find a toilet because he had eaten too many cherries in Cromwell.

Queenstown Sergeant Keith Newell said the 29-year-old foreign national was driving towards the resort about 7pm when he overtook two cars in front of an oncoming vehicle, forcing the two cars to pull to the left to avoid a head-on collision.

At one point "three cars [were] abreast" on the road.

The man, who was driving with members of his family, will appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday.