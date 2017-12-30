A gas leak that was created after a car collided with a gas pipe in Napier has been fixed.

The leak near Briscoes in Hastings St was capped around 1.05pm and cordons around the area have been lifted.

Police closed off and evacuated the area as a precaution around 11.20am.

Asking the public to avoid the area, they contained the area by Munro St, Sale St, Edwardes St and Marine Parade.

Police would like to thank those in the area for their patience and co-operation as they sought to resolve the issue.