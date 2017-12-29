A body has been recovered from the Okuru River near Haast following a car crash.

A 44-year-old man from Hannah's Clearing, Haast died after his vehicle crashed off a steep bank and into the river.

A jet boater found the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon while passing by - a search and rescue effort was launched as a result.

The man was located in the river today approximately 1km downstream from the vehicle crash site.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police would like to thank the efforts of Land SAR volunteers from Fox Glacier and Haast and the Haast community for their help.