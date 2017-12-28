Police are hunting a man who allegedly threatened a shopkeeper and robbed a South Island dairy this morning.

Police say the man went into On the Spot dairy on Maxwell Rd in Blenheim about 7am, threatened the shopkeeper, took the till and ran away.

The man was carrying a Nike backpack. Photo / NZ Police

The shopkeeper was shaken but uninjured.

Police said the man loitered inside and outside the shop before robbing it. They are appealing for members of the public who saw him to come forward.

Advertisement

He took the till from the shop. Photo / NZ Police

This man was wearing a grey sweatshirt, a dark-coloured hood covering his face, Adidas track pants and was carrying a Nike backpack.

Anyone with information about the robbery ios asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Michelle Stagg on 021 191 5548, Acting Detective Sergeant Jason Hillgrove on 021 191 5536 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.