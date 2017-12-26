A woman on a tramping trip has been rescued from the Blackhill Range, in Canterbury, after a mayday call.

The Rescue Coordination Centre received an alert from a personal locator beacon just after 3.30pm today.

A spokesman said a Garden City Rescue Helicopter was immediately sent out to Comyns Hut where the woman had taken shelter.

It is not known whether she suffered an injury or medical condition, but she was taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment, the spokesman said.

It is understood the woman had been on the Te Araroa trail when she needed emergency help.