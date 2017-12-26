The woman who died in a crash in Clutha last week was 27-year-old Ebony Grace.

The Dunedin woman was killed when her car left the road and crashed into a paddock in the Clutha District on December 19.

Police said the single-car crash happened about 11pm, between Switzers and Moncurs Rds.

She was one of four people who died in a series of crashes around the country that night.

A female driver died after a logging truck and car crashed in Waikato on the morning of December 20th, and another person died after their car crashed into a tree on Pyes Pa Rd in Tauranga around 10.15pm the previous evening, between Williams and Taumata Rds.

A fourth man died in the Waitaki District about 1.50am on December 20 when his car crashed into a bridge between Herbert-Hampden and Woodburn Rds in Herbert. Police said at the time that it appeared no other vehicle was involved.