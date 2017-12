A German tourist spent a wet night up Raglan's Mt Karioi after becoming lost.

The woman, understood to be 39 years old, called police to say she was lost while on a walk yesterday evening.

Waikato Senior Sergeant Jason McKay said search and rescue teams were sent to the area last night.

However, she eventually made her way down the mountain and to a nearby farmhouse this morning.

She was safe, he said.