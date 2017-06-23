Police are appealing for sightings of two people at an orchard in Kerikeri, after an apparently deliberate poisoning last year led to thousands of dollars worth of kiwifruit being dumped.

Northland police said the orchard was targeted with what they believe was an insecticide spray, Calypso.

The owners subsequently had to dump 30,000 trays of Gold kiwifruit from two orchard sites.

Police said they've had some useful tips about the incident, which happened in March or April last year.

"Police are particularly interested in the reported sighting of two individuals dressed in white coloured overalls with backpack spray units seen in the area, along with a dark coloured motor vehicle at the time of the suspected poisoning," Northland Police say on their Facebook page.

"Any information on any aspects of this matter will be treated in confidence."

Anyone who can help should call Senior Constable Robert Drummond at Kerikeri Police on 09 407 9211 or 0800 555111 for Crimestoppers.