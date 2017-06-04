Kiwi stabbed in London terror attacks

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A Kiwi man is in an induced coma after suffering multiple stab wounds in the London terror attacks.

Oliver Dowling, 32, was stabbed in the face, neck and stomach, his sister Freddy posted on Facebook.

He is now recovering after a four-hour surgery.

"Doctors are very happy with how he's come out the other side. A massive thank to the University of London Hospital for their tireless efforts in helping my brother out!!"

Freddie also posted that her brother survived because the attackers missed all his vital organs.

Oliver Dowling's girlfriend Marie Bondeville is also believed to have suffered injuries in the attack. Her status is unknown.

"Marie has been in surgery at another hospital but unfortunately we haven't been able to find out how she is due to not being immediate family," Freddie wrote.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said they were working to confirm the reports.

READ MORE

• Live: Six victims dead, terrorists killed

• 'They kept coming': Stools, glasses used against attackers

• London attack: What we know so far

• How newspapers in UK and around the world reacted to London attack

Terror struck at the heart of London today as attackers killed six people in a series of vehicle and knife attacks before police shot them dead.

Continued below.

Related Content 'Night of terror': How newspapers in UK and around the world reacted to London attack Horrified witnesses to London terror attack used bar stools to fend off attackers Video Focus: Terrorist attack at London

The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said.

At least 48 victims were treated at London hospitals and a number of other patients were treated for less serious injuries.

The violence turned a summery night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee. Lifeboats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents."

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said that while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continued.

"We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that," he said.

As dawn broke over the capital, a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off.

Police told people to avoid the area, leaving tourists and revelers struggling to get home.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets - likely from armed police - and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

One image taken by a witness showed a man on the ground surrounded by police; he appeared to be wearing a vest with canisters attached to it.

"The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests," Rowley said.

"But these were later established to hoaxes."

More to come.

- NZ Herald