Lions Tour security efforts will note Manchester attack: Prime Minister Bill English

The possibility of extra stadium security during next month's Lions rugby tour will be discussed in the coming days, Prime Minister Bill English says.

However, English stressed there is no indication of a heightened threat in New Zealand and said it's important to not let attacks such as that carried out in Manchester "paralyse ongoing public life".

The Prime Minister, Labour leader Andrew Little, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee, Justice Minister Amy Adams and Labour deputy Jacinda Ardern all signed the British High Commission's condolence book for the Manchester attack at Parliament today.

Signed the British High Commission's condolence book for the Manchester attack to express NZ's sympathy for the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/UMbTYqRpQ0 — Bill English (@pmbillenglish) May 24, 2017

Thousands of British tourists will soon arrive in New Zealand for the British and Irish Lions tour, with matches around the country from June 3 to July 8.

English said it was "disturbing" that the UK terror threat had been raised to critical following the Manchester bombing, meaning further attacks may be imminent.

There was no evidence of a heightened risk of attack in New Zealand, English said, but intelligence agencies and other officials would remain vigilant.

My message of condolence for Manchester: Our thoughts are with you. Through solidarity and compassion, we'll get through these dark times. pic.twitter.com/5GosHsa88j — Andrew Little (@AndrewLittleMP) May 24, 2017

On the Lions tour, English said New Zealand had experience hosting large events including the Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup.

"We have a team of people who are pretty experienced at it and I'm absolutely sure they will be taking into account these events, if only because so many of the fans coming here are coming from the UK."

Asked if security at stadiums could be increased, English said that would be discussed in the coming days.

"I think one of the important aspects of how we deal with these incidents is to not allow them to paralyse ongoing public life."

English was yet to speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May, but had written to her this morning expressing support and condolences.

Little said his written message today expressed the belief that "through solidarity and compassion we will get through these dark times".

A terror attack could never be ruled out even in New Zealand, Little said, and as such it was important to remain vigilant. However, he said such attacks were designed to both get attention and cause people to live in fear.

"The main thing is we make sure that people are safe...but we don't hold back on living life to the full."

