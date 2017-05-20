1:20pm Sat 20 May
Girls violently collide during netball game on North Shore

The girl was injured at a netball game. Photo / Richard Robinson
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a netball game.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was called out to a game this morning at AMI Netball Centre in Northcote.

"At 9.20am St John was called to attend a 17-year-old female. She was transported to hospital in a serious condition."

The girl has now been discharged from North Shore Hospital.

Netball North Harbour chief executive Lynette Brady said the girl collided with another player during the game and was knocked to the ground. Brady believed the girl may have a concussion.

"There was an incident as a result of a collision on court where she fell. She has been taken to hospital for observation.

"The player was attended to by a doctor and sports injury clinic staff on site."

Brady said the other player was okay.

- NZ Herald

