Two arrested over violent Mangere dairy robbery

Two people have been arrested, including a 17-year-old, over a violent Mangere dairy robbery.

Counties Manukau Police said two men had been arrested for the aggravated robbery of the Kingsford Superette in Mangere, on Tuesday evening.

A 17-year-old and 20-year-old were due to appear in the Manukau District Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Fa'amanuia Va'aelua said police were hunting for the two more people believed to be involved in the violent attack.

It is understood police know the identity of the remaining duo after shocking security footage of the violent attack on a shopkeeper was released yesterday.

Police today thanked the community and media for their help with the investigation.

Police this week said four masked offenders stormed the shop near closing time, striking a worker on the head and holding a knife to his throat.

Others in the group allegedly stole cigarettes before fleeing.

- NZ Herald