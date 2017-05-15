11:09am Tue 16 May
Sprinklers triggered inside Auckland Airport's international terminal

Auckland Airport has been evacuated this morning after sprinklers activated in the international terminal. Photo: FutureLab/ Twitter
Auckland Airport has been evacuated this morning after sprinklers activated in the international terminal.

The terminal is now being mopped up.

Passengers were forced to evacuate the terminal and were blocked from advancing through security after the emergency alarms were triggered.

Auckland Airport tweeted that the building was open but asked for patience as the clean up got under way.


A Fire Service spokesman said an alarm had been set off at the terminal but there was no fire.

People inside the terminal have tweeted pictures showing grilled doors blocking any attempt to advance through Customs while the alarm sounded.


- NZ Herald

