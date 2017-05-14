One dead after crash north of Auckland

A person has been killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle north of Auckland.

Emergency services were called at 5.05pm to the crash, which happened around 1km south of Waiwera Rd.

Northern fire communications spokesman Jaron Phillips said fire, police and ambulance are all on the scene.

A cordon is in place at West Hoe Rd. It is not clear whether it was the motorcyclist or a person in the car who had died, a police spokeswoman said.

She said another motorcyclist may also have been involved in the crash.

- NZ Herald