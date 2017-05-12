Woman found dead at Manurewa work place

The death of a 23-year-old woman at her South Auckland work place has been referred to the coroner.

Gurpreet Kaur was found dead at on Wednesday at an address in Manurewa.

It is understood her employer found her body.

Police were called but found no evidence of foul play.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the matter has now been referred to the coroner," a spokeswoman said.

The Indian Weekender reported that Kaur moved to New Zealand two years ago on a student visa and completed training at an Auckland tertiary institute.

She was living with her husband and mother-in-law.

Kaur grew up Balachaur in India.

She married in 2014 and her husband reportedly only moved to New Zealand six months ago.

