1:13pm Tue 2 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Elderly woman in hospital after falling down a Manurewa manhole

The elderly woman was half in and half out of the Coxhead Rd manhole in Manurewa when she was rescued. Photo/ Google Maps
The elderly woman was half in and half out of the Coxhead Rd manhole in Manurewa when she was rescued. Photo/ Google Maps

An elderly woman is in hospital with moderate injuries after falling down a manhole in South Auckland earlier today.

St John ambulance northern communications spokeswoman Jennifer Porter said the incident happened on Coxhead Rd, Manurewa, and the woman was taken to Auckland City Hospital by ambulance.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL

The woman had been pulled from the manhole by fire crews and taken to a waiting ambulance, fire communications spokeswoman Megan Ruru said.

She had been half in and half out of the hole when fire crews rescued her.

It was not immediately clear how the woman had fallen into the manhole.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 May 2017 13:13:18 Processing Time: 6ms