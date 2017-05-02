Elderly woman in hospital after falling down a Manurewa manhole

An elderly woman is in hospital with moderate injuries after falling down a manhole in South Auckland earlier today.

St John ambulance northern communications spokeswoman Jennifer Porter said the incident happened on Coxhead Rd, Manurewa, and the woman was taken to Auckland City Hospital by ambulance.

The woman had been pulled from the manhole by fire crews and taken to a waiting ambulance, fire communications spokeswoman Megan Ruru said.

She had been half in and half out of the hole when fire crews rescued her.

It was not immediately clear how the woman had fallen into the manhole.

- NZ Herald