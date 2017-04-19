Northland police concerned for welfare of missing twins

By - Northern Advocate

Northland police are appealing to the public to help them find twin 10-year-old brothers they believe are being hidden by people known to the boys.

Photos of twin brothers Hamiora and Waiariki Chapman, also known as Sam and Storm, have been released by police today as they become concerned for the boy's welfare.

Detective Inspector Kevin Burke said the brothers were removed from Child, Youth and Family care - now the Ministry for Vulnerable Children - by people known to them.

"Our primary concern is for the safety and welfare of Hamiora and Waiariki and there are concerns they are not receiving any form of education. They have medical issues and it is imperative they receive the treatment they need," Mr Burke said.

Police want to hear from anyone who may know where the twins are.

The brothers are believed to be in the Northland area, possibly in the Mid-North or Whangarei.

If you have any information which could help police then please contact Senior Sergeant Stephanie Hudson on 09 430 4500 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.