4.6 magnitude quake strikes Hawke's Bay

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck in Hawke's Bay.
Six hundred people, mostly in Napier and Hastings, reported feeling the quake.
According to GeoNet the quake struck 35km south-east of Hastings at a depth of 30km.
