4.6 magnitude quake strikes Hawke's Bay

The earthquake was 25km south of Hastings. Image / GeoNet
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck in Hawke's Bay.

Six hundred people, mostly in Napier and Hastings, reported feeling the quake.

According to GeoNet the quake struck 35km south-east of Hastings at a depth of 30km.

- NZ Herald

