Person trapped after car-versus-truck crash on Highbrook Drive in Auckland

One person is trapped after a car collided with a truck in the Auckland suburb of East Tamaki.

The crash, near the Highbrook Drive onramp, is blocking both lanes and has caused traffic to build up in both directions.

Fire services were called to the crash at 7.31pm, northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said. Three fire crews are in attendance and are working to free the trapped person.

Police are also on scene and St John ambulances services have been called. It is not yet clear if anyone is injured, a police spokeswoman said.

- NZ Herald