Tribal Huk leader Jamie Pink admits possession charge

Ngaruawahia's Tribal Huk gang leader Jamie Pink has conceded he's likely to be found guilty of a possession charge so changed his plea after a brief appearance in court today.

Pink was in the Hamilton District Court for what was meant to be the beginning of a three-day trial to defend a charge of possessing an offensive weapon; a studded baseball bat that was found in his car by police in November.

At his last appearance, Pink admitted two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, but denied the third possession charge at trial saying it didn't belong to him.

However, through lawyer Roger Laybourn, he admitted the charge today.

The summary of facts says Pink was driving along Firth St, Hamilton, on November 5 when he was stopped by police after leaving a property where firearms were earlier seen.

During the search of the car a bat, modified with studs, screws left protruding about 5mm or 10mm, was found.

Pink denied knowledge or ownership of the bat.

Lawyer Roger Laybourn explained the change in plea to Judge Robert Spear and said the about-turn comes after receiving disclosure from police on Thursday.

Laybourn said after reviewing the police file he felt that police could prove and infer that his client knew the bat was in the car.

Judge Spear convicted Pink and remanded him on further bail for sentencing on June 8.

Pink got a new yellow-and-black glass eye after a shoot-out in Ngaruawahia went wrong, with shrapnel from the bullet landing in his eye.

Outside court, Pink said although it wasn't his bat it was in his car.

Laybourn said the man who owned the bat had twice gone to police to give a statement about being the owner of it but had been dismissed on both occasions.

The man had not been charged.

Pink and his gang have been on a vigilante crusade to rid Ngaruawahia of methamphetamine since last year.

The Huks also make sandwiches for about 1000 needy school children.

- NZ Herald