Fox terrier found floating on boogie board in flooded house

By Amy Wiggins

A fox terrier found floating through a house on a boogie board is one of more than 100 animals that have been rescued from flooded homes in Edgecumbe.

Whakatane SPCA senior animal welfare inspector LiisaJones said staff has been working from about 6am to midnight each day visiting homes in the flooded town searching for pets and animals.

By Saturday night about 117 animals had been removed from the flood zone with many more rescued throughout today.

She described a "pretty amazing situation" where her team were driven on a quad bike into a property which was almost underwater, transferred to another car and driven to the deck of a house.

"We went through the house and found a little fox terrier floating around on a boogie board."

It was visibly glad to see Jones and terrified of being back in the sewerage-contaminated water again, she said.

Another three dogs were found in kennels on the property, one of which was due to give birth.

All four dogs were very cold and glad to be out of the water, she said.

Jones said one of her teams was in the process of evacuating about 150 birds housed in large aviaries on a flooded property.

"They are in a situation where if we leave them, they will pass away," she said. "The property is under water at the moment up to knee height."

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters Barry Soper: Leaders under pressure John Drinnan: When does plain talk become hate speech?

Parrots, finches, guinea fowl, budgies and cockatiels were among the birds being captured, decontaminated and released back to their owners.

More than 50 owners had already been reunited with their pets making the long days of trudging through contaminated waters worthwhile, she said.

Jones said she was well aware many other people remained worried about their animals and reassured them teams were doing all they could to get them all out.

So far the team had only come across one cat and a few birds that had not survived the flooding.

Residents in need of animal welfare support should call 0800 306 0500 or visit the council's website for information.

- NZ Herald