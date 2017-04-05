Cyclone Debbie hits Auckland with a month of rainfall in 24 hours

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Auckland's been soaked by a month's worth of rain in the past 24 hours, leaving nearly 20,000 homes without power, and causing roads closures and slips.

A thick band of rain is currently pounding the city and surrounding region, and isn't expected to ease until after 6pm tonight.

Metservice meteorologist Lisa Murray said those in the area would be seeing some thunder and lightning, as well as bouts of extremely heavy downpours.

"This rain band is affecting Auckland, extending all the way up to Northland, and down almost as far as Hamilton.

"It's moving to the west, so it will ease off this evening.

"That's the characteristic of a system like this, it comes in bands.

"So there are more bands of rain that are due to come in later, as well."

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Auckland region, and squally gusts of up to 110km/h are possible.

Whangaparaoa has recorded 167.8mm over the last 24 hours, while Auckland Airport has recorded 82.4mm.

Auckland usually gets 91mm of rain for all of April.

"This is a significant event, by any standards," Murray said.

About 19,000 properties in South Auckland are without power.

A Vector spokeswoman said the power cut was affecting Manukau, Wiri and Clendon.

The cut has affected about 60 traffic lights.



The New Zealand Transport Agency said traffic lights were out between Hill Rd and Highbrook Drive.

Police said there were officers manning a small number of intersections but asked drivers to take care at other intersections.



There did not appear to have been any crashes caused by the outage.

Both the Manukau train station and the Manukau Mall are without power

Auckland Council head of emergency management operations Aaron Davis said further slip and flooding damage was possible across the saturated city.

"If you don't need to travel don't go out," he said.

The overnight deluge has left many parts of the region saturated with widespread road closures, houses threatening to topple into the sea and massive landslides.

Motorists were advised to avoid travelling through flooded roads.

Other measures to minimise damage were to unblock drains and help neighbours who may be struggling with flooding.

This rain band is moving into the Bay of Plenty this evening and is expected to be severe overnight, easing off around dawn.

