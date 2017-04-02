Inquiry into Grizz's shooting death at Auckland Airport to take six weeks

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An investigation into the fatal shooting of airport security pup Grizz will take nearly two months to complete.

The runway security dog was killed by police in March after it escaped from his handlers in pre-dawn darkness and spent several hours on the loose at Auckland Airport.

Attempts to recapture the spooked 10-month-old trainee puppy were unsuccessful and police were called in to shoot the dog after flights were brought to a halt.

Reviews are under way into the circumstances surrounding the incident and how agencies could improve processes.

Today Auckland Airport said the extensive review surrounding the aviation security dog's death was at the centre of several reviews being undertaken by multiple agencies connected with the incident.

The airport's general manager of aeronautical operations Judy Nicholl said the review process could take until the middle of May.

"An Auckland Airport review into the events surrounding the death of an Aviation Security Service dog will be subject to the completion of reviews by the other agencies involved in the incident and could take up to six weeks to complete.

"The Auckland Airport review will involve government border agencies, airlines, ground handlers, New Zealand Police and the Aviation Security Service, which is also conducting its own review."

Nicholl said it had been a particularly difficult time for Grizz's handler and those directly involved.

"Everyone involved in airport operations appreciates how important working dogs are to the safe and secure operation of airports and how difficult this incident has been, particularly for the dog's handler and those involved in the incident," she said.

The airport came in for widespread criticism after the dog was destroyed rather than being captured or tranquillised.

- NZ Herald